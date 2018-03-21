Watch: Sanderhausen player scores stunning scorpion kick in 2. Bundesliga

German second division side Sandhausen didn't have the best weekend: they raced into a two-goal lead against Bochum, who are a couple of places below and threatened by relegation, but then fell apart to lose 3-2.

Nevertheless, this goal from Manuel Stiefler was worth the entrance money alone.

It's not quite Olivier Giroud, but there's no such thing as a bad scorpion kick right? Right.

Stiefler made it 1-0 in that game, Rurik Gislarson added a second, but then a Lukas Hinterseer hat-trick was enough for Bochum to steal the points.

Incidentally, the 2. Bundesliga is a bit bonkers this season – only five points separate fifth-placed Arminia Bielefeld from 16th-placed (and relegation zone incumbents) Erzgebirge Aue.

