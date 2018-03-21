Watch: Sao Caetano goalkeeper drops hideous clanger in Brazilian state tie

Heading into the second-leg of their Paulista A1 state championship quarter-final, amateur side Sao Caetano held a 1-0 lead on aggregate over Serie A giants Sao Paulo.

But unfortunately for the minnows – who were actually Copa Libertadores finalists in 2002 before sliding miserably out of the league altogether – goalkeeper Paes handed that advantage back in the second half of the return game with this awful moment.

The 35-year-old goalkeeper dallied under pressure from Santiago Trellez having collected a routine backpass, allowing Sao Paulo's Colombian attacker to close his clearance down and then nod into an empty net.

That came on 64 minutes and, unfortunately for Paes, there was to be no redemption: Diego Souza scored the game's second goal five minutes from time, helping Sao Paulo to a 2-1 victory on aggregate.

They will face either Bragantino or Corinthians in the semi-finals.

