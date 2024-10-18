Revealed: Verdict in on England's Thomas Tuchel appointment as Gareth Southgate gets 6/10 from FourFourTwo voters

England managers are always a subject of fervent debate, so we at FourFourTwo were curious as to what you have made to the last and next Three Lions gaffers.

All week long we've been asking you to give your views on both Thomas Tuchel's appointment and Gareth Southgate's performance as England manager over his eight-year spell in charge of the national team.

The difference between the two is interesting - especially in light of your response to the question of whether Tuchel will lead England to end their 60-year wait for a World Cup when 2026 rolls around.

Thomas Tuchel receives England approval as World Cup expectations revealed

Thomas Tuchel is a popular appointment as England boss (Image credit: Getty Images)

First, your verdict on Southgate. We asked you to give him a percentage score for how highly you rate his tenure using a slider - and the average response came out at 63 per cent.

That seems a bit harsh to us for a manager who took over England shortly after they went out of Euro 2016 to Iceland and took them to two major finals and a World Cup semi-final - especially when one of those finals was lost on penalties.

Gareth Southgate's England reached two Euros finals but lost both (Image credit: Getty Images)

But evidently plenty of people were left dissatisfied by Southgate's inability to get his side to get over the final hurdle and deliver silverware. If his 63 cent approval rating were a Rotten Tomatoes score, Southgate would be not quite as good as Back to the Future 2 and on a par with 2006 film How To Eat Fried Worms, which would be more apt for Sean Dyche really.

We suspect that England's rather underwhelming-to-poor performances through much of Euro 2024 are also a major factor here, with the side struggling to look anything like the sum of their parts in the group stage and beyond.

Getting a manager who can get them to do that will be the main job for the new manager - and evidently you feel Tuchel is up to the task.

82 per cent of those who took the poll indicated that they feel Tuchel is a good appointment for England (equivalent to Lethal Weapon 2, but not quite as good as Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country).

The interesting thing about that is is that only 61 per cent of respondents think Tuchel is actually going to win the 2026 World Cup with England, suggesting Tuchel may have been set a slightly lower standard than Southgate was expected to live up to.

Tuchel will take over the England job in January, with Lee Carsley set to remain interim manager for their two remaining Nations League games in the meantime.