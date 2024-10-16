Thomas Tuchel at England: What to expect tactically, culturally… and from his fiery personality

Thomas Tuchel has officially been named the next England manager.

The 51-year-old will begin work in January 2025 and is ultimately tasked with ensuring silverware for this ever-talented group of Three Lions players. Former boss Gareth Southgate led England to two consecutive European Championships finals, only to fall at the final hurdle on both occasions.

With pressure higher than ever, Tuchel's know-how will be tested for the first time in international football, with intrigue growing over his tactical nuisance. Will we see England set up differently under the talented German coach?

How will England approach games tactically under Thomas Tuchel?

Thomas Tuchel (Image credit: Getty Images)

During his last managerial role at Bayern Munich, Tuchel operated in a traditional 4-2-3-1, system, with England captain Harry Kane leading the line for his side.

This system has become extremely popular in modern football due to its stability and safety around the pitch. Southgate and interim boss Lee Carsley both used the formation during their spells with the Three Lions, too.

Thomas Tuchel used a 3-4-2-1 system whilst with Chelsea (Image credit: Credit: Wyscout)

Furthermore, as seen in the image above, the former PSG boss used a 3-4-2-1 system with Chelsea during their successful Champions League campaign in 2021.

The formation was then adapted to become a 5-4-1 when the team fell out of possession, making it hard for teams to break down the Blues backline. Reece James and Ben Chilwell were pivotal in the system, offering superb width and subsequent defensive cover as full-backs.

This could mean that both Chilwell and James could be recalled, given the pair were praised so highly for their efforts during Chelsea's European success. Chilwell has been frozen out under new manager Enzo Maresca, whilst James has struggled with continuing injuries across the last two seasons.

In FourFourTwo's view, it seems likely that Tuchel may use his 4-2-3-1 system that worked so well at Bayern Munich, but who knows, he may have new ideas he wishes to try out.

Thomas Tuchel while Bayern Munich manager (Image credit: Alamy)

“The despair on the island must be immense if they’ve come to the conclusion that only a German can end their long wait for titles. What a tribute to Thomas Tuchel and German football that the English are willing to put our great rivalry aside.”

So wrote this morning Matthias Brugelmann, columnist for German outlet Sportbild, whose print and digital output is dominated by the news that Tuchel is England’s new manager. Make no mistake: this appointment is almost as sensational in Deutschland as it is in England.

It’s not hard to see why, given Tuchel’s standing as a coach and a personality in Germany. He is regarded as one of the finest modern managers – a pressing disciple of Ralf Rangnick with an added dash of Jose Mourinho’s dark arts. His Borussia Dortmund team could press relentlessly; his Chelsea team could squeeze the angles and eliminate space. He’s intelligent and tactically astute. Yet he’s also outspoken and fiery. Not one or the other but both, always.

At juggernauts Bayern and PSG, he proved he could win league titles, but far more applicable to England has been his ability to drag lesser sides to famous cup victories. Leading a hodgepodge Chelsea to the 2021 Champions League is undoubtedly his greatest achievement to date and German football fans will be aware of his ability to force results if the two nations clash at the 2026 World Cup.

The despair on the island is real. But Germany’s is also palpable following the FA’s latest appointment.