Ricky Villa: Perfect XI

Goalkeeper

Ubaldo Fillol

The finest goalkeeper to ever come out of Argentina. Lightning-quick reflexes and superb coming off his line, El Pato ('The Duck') was crucial to our 1978 World Cup success.

Right-back

Enrique Wolff

Many in England won't have heard of Wolff but in Argentina he is a legend. He starred in the 1974 World Cup, and for River Plate and Real Madrid. Today he is one of our most popular presenters.

Centre-back

Elias Figueroa

A true gentleman on and off the pitch. Chile captain throughout the 1970s and a star for Penarol and Internacional, Don Elias was simply the most sophisticated central defender I have ever seen.

Centre-back

Daniel Passarella

Captain of our World Cup-winning 1978 side, Passarella was a true leader and the fiercest competitor. He had an eye for goal, too, scoring over 140 goals for the likes of River Plate, Fiorentina and Inter.

Left-back

Paul Breitner

The perfect full-back, brilliant in defence and attack. He won everything there is win with club and country and scored in two World Cup finals – not many players can boast that!

Right midfield

Osvaldo Ardiles

How could I leave him out? He'd never let me forget it! Quick and skilful, he was an expert at calmly resolving the most congested of situations on a football pitch. A great friend, too.

Central midfield

Glenn Hoddle

An incredibly gifted footballer with remarkable awareness. He could score all types of goals – mostly spectacular ones – and passed the ball with greater precision than anyone I've ever seen.

Left midfield

Diego Maradona

The greatest player ever. I played with him when he burst onto the international scene as a teenager but we'd all heard about him long before that. Phenomenally talented; just training with him was a joy.

Centre-forward

Pele

A great player who starred in arguably the greatest ever team when he helped Brazil to World Cup glory – not for the first time – in 1970. An outstanding scorer and maker of goals.

Centre-forward

Kenny Dalglish

The best I faced during my five-year spell with Spurs. Technically excellent, he was the key man in a brilliant Liverpool team that completely dominated that era. He never seemed to miss the target.

Centre-forward

Mario Kempes

'El Matador' is up there with the finest finishers of all time. Twice top scorer in Spain with Valencia, he scored six to land the Golden Boot when Argentina won the 1978 World Cup. A supreme striker.

Substitutes

Gilmar

Brazil's Goalkeeper of the Century picked up two World Cup winners' medals.

Steve Perryman

Mr Tottenham: Stevie P was just the perfect professional.

Americo Gallego

A tough-tackling central midfielder who provided steel in our 1978 side.

Willem van Hanegem

He encapsulated Total Football: comfortable in so many positions.

Rivelino

Samba football's perfect exponent. Always a joy to watch – a real maverick.

Manager

Cesar Luis Menotti

He revolutionised Argentine football. A father figure to me.

Interview: Charlie Ghagan. From the December 2010 issue of FourFourTwo.