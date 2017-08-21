Romanian player fluffs crucial 96th-minute Panenka, manager resigns

No nonsense.

This should have been the message for fresh-faced Romanian top flight side Juventus Bucharest during their game against local rivals Steaua – especially given they were bottom of the league.

Unfortunately for the promoted side's supporters, however, midfielder George Calintaru decided to do this when Juventus were handed the chance to make it 2-2 deep into stoppage time...

Steaua won 2-1 as a result, keeping the pressure on Cluj at the top of the table. Juventus remain rock bottom, and are now managerless after Daniel Oprita resigned after the game.

"It was my decision," Calintaru confessed post-match.

If there's ever a time or place for a Panenka, this wasn't it George...

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com