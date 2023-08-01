Rotherham United season preview 2023/24: How the Millers plan on staying up

The Rotherham United season preview 2023/24 is worrisome after some key departures, though there's a glimpse of hope at the New York Stadium still.

Some strong January recruitment saved Rotherham United last season in the Championship – in December they’d been horrendous – and they’ll have to deliver that standard again, now that key men have departed. Surviving ended their spell as a yo-yo side between the second and third tier.

With Chiedozie Ogbene’s quality gone, even Matt Taylor’s straight-talking leadership may not be enough this time around, however. Jordan Hugill up front could be key for the Millers, though a relegation scrap is certainly likely.

Rotherham United season preview 2023/24, the fan's view: Luke Howdle (@LukeHowdle)

Last season was fantastic, achieving Championship safety without spending a day in the bottom three all season. Not bad for relegation favourites.

The big talking point is transfers and who we can keep, with some of last season’s loanees now out of contract. Defenders Sean Morrison, Lee Peltier and Tyler Blackett have chosen to renew their deals, but unfortunately the writing was on the wall with Chieo Ogbene and he’s gone to Luton.

Our key player will be Jordan Hugill. Teams need a striker who gets the division and we finally have one. His link-up play is vital.

Our most underrated player is goalkeeper Viktor Johansson – how he didn’t make the Championship Team of the Season, I’ll never know. Cam Humphries also impressed at the back, despite having lots of partners.

Jordan Hugill will be key in Rotherham United's bid for survival (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fans think our owner is great! We’re one of the country’s best-run clubs, don’t lose money and have very little debt. The biggest gripe has always been spending a little more to secure our place in the second tier, but that appears to be happening this year.

The active player I’d love to have back is Dan Barlaser – we sold him to Middlesbrough in January and brought in seven players. His creativity would have taken us to mid-table.

The pantomime villain will be Tom Eaves. He signed a three-year contract on big wages, promised us 20 goals, and I’m not sure he even got that in appearances. Maybe he’s this year’s Chuba Akpom...?

Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor (Image credit: Getty Images)

I’m least looking forward to playing whichever teams want to be entitled, whinging at the officials and expecting favourable treatment. When you play Rotherham, you should know that we will be committed and full-blooded, and teams need to step up and fight.

he fans’ opinion of the gaffer is that we love him. Bringing in Matt Taylor after we lost Paul Warne to Derby may have been a blessing in disguise – he changed our formation and tactics with great success. I’m really looking forward to seeing him put together his own team. He’s not afraid to tell the chairman what’s needed.

We’ll finish higher than last year. 16th.

