Saturday analysis: Chelsea's stunning title collapse puts classless Mourinho in a sulk

Tottenham 3-1 Fulham

So it wasn't quite the complete stroll Tottenham fans were hoping for, but it wasn't too far off. Steve Sidwell's first-half equaliser conjured brief 'here we go again' feelings less than a minute after Paulinho had given Spurs the lead, but goals from Harry Kane and Younes Kaboul after the break put paid to any lingering doubts. Once Hugo Lloris had saved Sidwell's penalty with 25 minutes left, it was plain sailing for the men from White Hart Lane.

Not for the first time, the north Londoners had mercurial playmaker Christian Eriksen to thank. The Dane created 5 chances overall, 3 more than any other player on the pitch, and it was his brilliant free-kick that presented Paulinho with his unmissable opener. He did it again for the third goal as Kaboul sealed the points, capping yet another influential display from the 22-year-old. Eriksen made the most final-third passes of any other player too, and while a handful didn't find a team-mate (red, below), you'll note that many were attempted final balls to unlock the Cottagers' back-line. The youngster makes things happen, and will be a big part of the Lilywhites' top-four assault next time out.

Aston Villa 0-0 Southampton

"It was a massive point after everything that's been happening," declared Paul Lambert after this drab goalless draw in the West Midlands. The Scot, who was forced to suspend coaches Ian Culverhouse and Gary Karsa in midweek, looked like a man who could finally rest easy. He did not care that this was yet another damp squib of a Villa display, only that his struggling side had ended a depressing four-game losing streak.

Villa improved as this game wore on, but after a first half which screamed "ARRRGGGH BENTEKE" the only way was up after the break. By half-time the hosts had completed just 80 passes and failed to muster an effort on goal; by the final whistle they'd enjoyed 31% possession but registered 6 attempts. And that's more than can be said of Southampton, who, with little to play for, knocked the ball around for the entire game (508/611 passes) and created squat diddly to show for it (3 efforts).

Villa, meanwhile, look hopeless without Benteke. They rely upon the Belgian's formidable aerial presence and hold-up play on a weekly basis, but injury meant Lambert plumped for Gabriel Agbonlahor over Grant Holt in his key man's place. Agbonlahor won only 3 of 13 aerial duels on a service-starved afternoon. For Southampton, meanwhile, England hopeful Luke Shaw did his World Cup chances no harm; the young left-back completed 39/43 passes, created 2 chances, was successful in 4 of 6 dribbles and won 5/6 tackles. Jot those ones down, Roy.

Cardiff 1-1 Stoke

Cardiff leapfrog Fulham into 18th with this point, but it could have been better in South Wales. The result leaves them two points behind Norwich with Sunderland and Newcastle still to play, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men will have to make more of their opportunities if they're to walk away from either with renewed hope.

The Bluebirds spent most of the first half on top, thwarted by a combination of stout Stoke defending and Asmir Begovic, before succumbing to Marko Arnautovic's late first-half penalty after old boy Peter Odemwingie was allegedly felled in the box. They fought back six minutes after the restart through Peter Whittingham's spot-kick, and then had a Juan Cala goal ruled out for offside. The winner never came, however, and the Welshmen were forced to settle for a point.

Stoke boasted the majority of possession in this tight encounter – Steven N'Zonzi and Glenn Whelan were neat in midfield – but no player looked like opening the game like Whittingham. The Cardiff man crafted 4 chances, twice as many as any other player, and got his reward with the equalising goal. It's been a tough season for the long-serving 29-year-old, but there's still time for him to make his mark.

Newcastle 1-2 Swansea

You're Newcastle United. You've lost your last four games and are moments away from avoiding a fifth. It's the 91st minute. So why, Cheick Tiote, why oh why do you go and do a stupid thing like clatter Marvin Emnes in the box? The Ivorian is the only one who knows what went through his head before his daft lunge cost the Magpies a point, but Alan Pardew probably won't want to know.

Tiote's 'moment' perhaps won't come as too much of a surprise to Newcastle fans, but their midfielder often defies his lively reputation. The Ivorian enforcer is generally steady in possession (although at only 82% here), and in this game he was defensively strong with 5/7 tackles won, 16 balls recovered in midfield (that's a helluva lot, by the way), 3 clearances completed and a couple of aerial duels won.

Slightly ahead of him, Dan Gosling was heavily involved too, clocking a whopping 8 interceptions and winning 6/8 tackles. But the duo's good defensive work was undone, and Newcastle's slide continues. How To Ruin Everything by Cheick Tiote, in shops soon.

But what a day it could have been for Geordie favorite Shola Ameobi. Loic Remy was unfit to start (but did come on eventually), and the fabled Mackem Slayer was on hand to notch his second goal in 55 games (fifty-five, sorry Shola) and give his side the lead. He tested Michel Vorm with 2/3 efforts, carved out 2 chances for team-mates, and, most impressively, was beaten only 3 times in 12 aerial battles. Nigeria boss Stephen Keshi won't have minded what he saw.

West Ham 0-1 Crystal Palace

There's magic in that cap... there must be. Five wins on the trot for Crystal Palace means the Eagles are officially safe from the drop, less than a month after it was difficult to see anything but a swift return to the Championship. Another clean sheet proved the foundation of the south Londoners' latest triumph as Mile Jedinak's second-half penalty earned the three points which take them to within just one of the top half.

It's madness, we tell you. But we like mad. At Upton Park, Pulis' men didn't even have to do anything special; they came away with just 34% possession, completed only 67% of their passes and managed just 3 shots on target from 11 (one of which being the penalty). But they tackled superbly, winning 21 of 26 in key areas around their own box to keep the frustrated Hammers at bay.

Sam Allardyce's side employed a wing-first strategy which could have borne fruit on another day – 11 of 38 crosses found a home shirt – but Andy Carroll tested Julian Speroni with only 2 of his 6 attempts on a tough afternoon for England's World Cup hopeful.

Chelsea 1-2 Sunderland

Depending on who you support, the list of appropriate superlatives for the last 10 minutes at Stamford Bridge is endless.

Ridiculous might just be the best of the lot, though. Jose Mourinho's 77-game unbeaten home league run as Chelsea manager is over – and, barring another dramatic turn of events, so are his team's title hopes. The Portuguese stormed out of his post-match interview with Sky Sports, while assistant Rui Faria was sent to the stands for a foul-mouthed tirade at referee Mike Dean. "Congratulations to Mike Riley and Mike Dean for making the league what it is," spat Mourinho post-match. This was a grey day at the Bridge.

Sunderland's incredible victory in west London – sealed by Liverpool loanee Fabio Borini, the former Chelsea forward who didn't make the grade with the Blues – is comfortably the most shattering of the Premier League season so far. Not only does it mean Liverpool can storm five points clear with a win over Norwich at Carrow Road on Sunday, it's also the greatest (and perhaps only) sign yet that Sunderland can stay up this season.

The league title might be heading closer to Anfield on a weekly basis, but the battle to beat the drop has just got exciting again. Sunderland remain bottom of the league on 29 points, but Gus Poyet's triumphant Black Cats are just a point behind Cardiff and Fulham, and three off crumbling Norwich with a game in hand. That happens to be against West Brom on May 7. Next weekend they host Cardiff at the Stadium of Light.

Chelsea controlled this game: their total of 172 final-third passes was only 30 fewer than Sunderland managed altogether, and four times more than the visitors completed in the same category. It saw them fire 31 shots at Sunderland's goal, 15 of which were on target, although only a few truly tested Vito Mannone. Connor Wickham netted his third goal in two games, after his brace pegged back Man City in midweek, just six minutes after Samuel Eto'o had given Chelsea the lead.

Sunderland batted away (almost) everything the Blues threw at them after half-time, as Mourinho's men set up camp in the final third. The Black Cats pummelled away 46 clearances over the 90 minutes, and stemmed the flow of Chelsea attacks with a string of niggly fouls in safe areas. By full-time they'd done plenty to turn the atmosphere green at Stamford Bridge. The smog may take some time to clear.

