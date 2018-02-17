Saturday FA Cup fifth round wrap: The things you might have missed

Huddersfield 0 - 2 Manchester United

Lots of huff and puff from Huddersfield, who gave a decent account of themselves here, but little in the way of cutting edge. United had the lead inside three minutes, with Juan Mata playing in Romelu Lukaku and the Belgian finishing neatly inside the near post. Lukaku scored the second, too, completing a length of the field move which he also started. United through safely, but not without another round of VAR angst.

Goals:Lukaku 3', Lukaku 55'

Sheffield Wednesday 0 - 0 Swansea

Swansea were the better side here in Carlos Carvalhal's return to his former club, but this tie will head back to the Liberty Stadium for a replay. Wednesday nearly nicked it late on, when Atdhe Nuhiu found space in the box, but he dragged his shot wide. Scrappy and frantic, but entertaining enough.

Goals:None

Brighton 3 - 1 Coventry

Lots of changes from Chris Hughton for this one, with only Solly March and Dale Stephens retaining their places from the game with Stoke. Not that it mattered much: Jurgen Locadia scored his first goal for the club on fifteen minutes and, ten minutes before half-time, Connor Goldson made it two. Leo Ulloa put the tie beyond doubt on the hour mark, heading Bruno's cross in for Brighton's third. Jonson Clarke-Harris scored a consolation for Coventry to end their fine cup campaign on a relative high.

Goals:Locadia 15', Goldson 34', Ulloa 61' - Clarke-Harris 77'

West Bromwich Albion 1 - 2 Southampton

West Brom put themselves in a hole earlier on, defending dreadfully from a corner and allowing Wesley Hoedt to smash home unmarked. Ten minutes after half-time, Dusan Tadic doubled the lead, finishing well after good work from Guido Carrillo. West Brom weren't done, though, and Salomon Rondon pulled a goal back with the goal of the day - a stunning volley, well worth your time on Match Of The Day later. It wouldn't be enough, though, and Southampton take their place in the quarter-finals.

Goals:Rondon 58' - Hoedt 11', Tadic 56'

Friday results

Leicester City 1 Sheffield United 0

Chelsea 4 Hull City 0