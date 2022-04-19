Saudi Arabia World Cup 2022 squad: Herve Renard names his latest squad

The Saudi Arabia World Cup 2022 squad is expected to be named in October. Herve Renard's side booked their spot at the tournament with a minimum of fuss, winning seven of their 10 matches to top their qualification group ahead of Japan and Australia.

This will be Saudi Arabia's sixth appearance at the World Cup. They made their debut in 1994, when they reached the round of 16 in the United States.

Consecutive group stage exits followed in 1998, 2002 and 2006, before Saudi Arabia failed to qualify for 2010 and 2014. The Green Falcons were knocked out in the group phase in Russia four years ago.

Saudi Arabia World Cup 2022 squad: The final qualifying squad

GK: Amin Bukhari (Al-Nassr)

GK: Mohammed Al-Owais (Al-Hilal)

GK: Fawaz Al-Qarni (Al-Shabab)

GK: Mohammed Al Rubaie (Al-Ahli)

DF: Hassan Tambakti (Al-Shabab)

DF: Abdullah Madu (Al-Nassr)

DF: Ahmed Sharahili (Al-Shabab)

DF: Ziyad Al-Sahafi (Al-Ittihad)

DF: Mohammed Al-Breik (Al-Hilal)

DF: Saud Abdulhamid (Al-Hilal)

DF: Yasser Al-Shahrani (Al-Hilal)

DF: Abdulelah Al-Amri (Al-Nassr)

DF: Moteb Al-Harbi (Al-Shabab)

MF: Salman Al-Faraj (Al-Hilal)

MF: Hattan Bahebri (Al-Shabab)

MF: Salem Al-Dawsari (Al-Hilal)

MF: Ali Al-Hassan (Al-Nassr)

MF: Sami Al-Najei (Al-Nassr)

MF: Khalid Al-Ghannam (Al-Nassr)

MF: Abdulrahman Ghareeb (Al-Ahli)

MF: Abdulrahman Al-Aboud (Al-Ittihad)

MF: Abdulaziz Al-Bishi (Al-Ittihad)

MF: Mohamed Kanno (Al-Hilal)

MF: Fahad Al-Muwallad (Al-Ittihad)

FW: Firas al-Buraikan (Al-Fateh)

FW: Saleh Al-Shehri (Al-Hilal)

FW: Abdullah Al-Hamdan (Al-Hilal)

How many players are Saudi Arabia allowed to take to the 2022 World Cup?

World Cup squads usually contain 23 players, and that is expected to be the case in 2022.

However, expanded squads were permitted for the most recent editions of the Copa America, European Championship and Africa Cup of Nations. There has been talk that FIFA could approve 26-man squads for the upcoming World Cup, but a decision has not yet been reached.

When will the final Saudi Arabia 2022 World Cup squad be announced?

The 2022 World Cup will take place in November and December. The tournament was moved from its usual slot in June and July due to the extreme summer heat in Qatar.

The deadline for confirming World Cup squads is October 20 - 30 days before the competition gets under way with Senegal vs Netherlands. Teams are permitted to name their squads before then, but most managers will want to use the maximum amount of time afforded to them.

Who will make the final Saudi Arabia 2022 World Cup squad?

There are no major Saudi Arabia players who ply their trade abroad, so every member of Herve Renard's squad for the 2022 World Cup will be based at home (barring any transfers overseas this summer).

Salem Al-Dawsari and Fahad Al-Muwallad will be two of Saudi Arabia's most important players, providing spark and creativity in attack. Another man who is all but guaranteed a place on the plane is Mohammed Al-Owais, the first-choice goalkeeper.

Experience will be provided by the likes of Yasser Al-Shahrani and Salman Al-Faraj, who have won 68 and 67 caps respectively. Saleh Al-Shehri of Al-Hilal has scored eight goals in 16 appearances for his country, while Mohammed Al-Breik has the right-back spot nailed down.

Saudi Arabia only scored nine non-penalty goals in their 10 qualifiers, so Renard will be working hard to make his team more of a threat going forward before the tournament gets under way.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on shop price

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

ALSO READ

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW Qatar World Cup 2022: Dates, draw, fixtures, stadiums, temperature, squads and tickets

DRAW When is the World Cup 2022 group draw?