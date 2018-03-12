Sergio Ramos "s*** himself a bit" in Real Madrid's win over Eibar

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 16th and 17th goals of a phenomenal 10-game period as Real Madrid extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to three games – but the gap behind league leaders Barcelona remains at 15 points, after the Catalan side beat Malaga 2-0 later in the day.

It wasn't all good news for Sergio Ramos, though: the Spanish stopper had to leave the pitch for an emergency toilet break in the 73rd minute, as happily confirmed by his manager Zinedine Zidane post-match.

The Madrid captain returned five minutes later, shortly before Ronaldo scored the winning goal with a close-range header.

Sometimes, you've just got to go...

