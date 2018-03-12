Watch: Ciro Immobile scores goal-of-the-season contender with last-minute backheel lob

Lazio's Immobile scored his 24th goal of the season from only his 25th appearance in Sardinia on Sunday – and what a goal it was.

In the 94th minute of Sunday's Serie A game, Immobile met Felipe Anderson's low cross and deftly backheeled it – without looking – into the top corner over goalkeeper Alessio Cragno to rescue a point at the Sardegna Arena.

But despite the free-scoring Italy international's fine goal, he wasn't best pleased with the result that leaves Lazio three points behind third-placed Roma.

"This draw is not what we needed," he huffed post-match. "We are half satisfied with the result; we wanted the win today and we should have got it.

"We didn’t play well and we know that. We need to get back to winning ways as soon as possible."

