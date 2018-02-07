Son Heung-min: “In your dreams you can do what you want. I dream of winning the Ballon d’Or”

The 25-year-old South Korean arrived from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 and has become an integral member of Mauricio Pochettino’s team. His 14 goals and six assists helped the Lilywhites secure second place in the Premier League last time out – the club’s highest league finish since 1962/63.

Son has had a hand in 12 more goals this campaign to keep Tottenham in contention for Champions League qualification. And having already been crowned king of FFT’s 50 Best Asian Players (in 2015), the Chuncheon-born attacker reveals that he’s got one eye on winning the game’s greatest individual honour.

Speaking exclusively in the March 2018 issue of FFT, he says: “In your dreams you can do what you want. In Korea, they say that you should dream bigger than big. All football players want to win awards like the Ballon d’Or, and that is one of my dreams.”

Having coasted through a Champions League group featuring holders Real Madrid and former winners Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham will take on another behemoth, Juventus, in the last 16. With a World Cup finals on the horizon too, Son says 2018 could be his biggest year yet.

“The next 12 months are maybe the most important of my career so far,” he says. “I enjoy it here at Tottenham and I already have so many memories. I want to get better and better and better.

“That’s why I keep working hard in training. The gaffer and the team have helped me to go maybe one or two steps further than before, and I’m so thankful for that. I’m confident I can play better.

“It’s the same with the World Cup – we want to do better. We have a tough group [South Korea will face Germany, Sweden and Mexico], but every group is tough. I think we’re the weakest team, so if we want to get to the second round, we need to be fitter and better prepared than the other teams. It’s important to finish the season well with Spurs and be high on confidence.”

