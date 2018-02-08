Son Heung-min: “I’m too scared to try a special handshake with Pochettino. I just say ‘Hello!’”

The South Korea international has become a key component of the Lilywhites’ side since his 2015 arrival from Bayer Leverkusen, scoring 22 Premier League goals since the beginning of last season.

Son has become famous for using an array of elaborate handshakes with his team-mates, conjuring up a different routine for each member of the Tottenham squad.

The 25-year-old tells FFT they are a “special” means of communication between people he not only regards as colleagues, but friends – although he insists it was a different Spurs player who kicked off this craze in the first place…

Speaking exclusively in the March 2018 issue of FourFourTwo, he says: “People think I brought it to Tottenham, but I think it was Dele Alli who actually started it. For me, the handshakes are a special thing. I don’t see all of these guys as just my team-mates – I see them as friends and I want to show that. That’s why I’ve got a different one for every player. I think everybody enjoys it."

Not everyone at Hotspur Way has their own specially tailored embrace, however: the South Korean admits he’s yet to try out a ‘bro shake’ with his Argentine manager, in case it backfires.

“I don’t have one with the gaffer,” he laughs. “I just say, ‘Hello’. I’m too scared to try it with him!”

