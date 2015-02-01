Southampton 0-1 Swansea: What did the visitors do 43 more times than losing side?

Swansea stole all three points at St Marys, beating Southampton with their only shot on target in a 1-0 win.

FURTHER READING Report Koeman reaction Analysis with Stats Zone

Jonjo Shelvey's 83rd-minute goal was enough to hand Garry Monk's team their first win in seven attempts against Southampton. To make things worse, the Saints also had Ryan Bertrand sent off late on for a reckless challenge that saw Modou Barrow stretchered off. Ronald Koeman lamented the victory, describing it as harsh, and given the Saints' territorial dominance in terms of possession (64%), attacking third passes completed (174 vs 28) and shots on target (6 vs 1) the Dutchman may have a point.

Shelvey's goal eventually settled a relatively low-key affair, though, one which failed to really ignite beside a few flashpoints.

Struck from 25 yards into the top right-hand corner, it proved the winner, though questions will be asked of Saints keeper Fraser Forster's handling and positioning. Shelvey had earlier struck the left-hand post with a low drive, but that was a rare threat for Swansea as Southampton dominated the ball for much of the encounter without finding the net.

Home defeat means Southampton missed out on the chance to climb back above Manchester United into third, while Swansea's win sees them move up a place to ninth, above Stoke.

Southampton have won only 1 of their last 7 home Premier League matches where the opposition has scored.

Swansea recorded just their second win in their last 10 Premier League away matches (D3 L5).

The victors registered 48 clearances in this game; Southampton, just 5.

Swansea scored their first league goal against Southampton in 460 minutes.

5 of Swansea's last 9 goals recorded away from home in all competitions have come in the final 15 minutes.

The Swans scored with their first (and only) shot on target in this game.

Southampton tasted defeat for the first time in 7 matches against Swansea.

There have been just 7 goals scored in the 6 Premier League meetings between Southampton and Swansea.

Saints failed to score for the first time in 7 league games.

The last 3 league meetings between these sides have ended 1-0; however, the previous 2 went in favour of Saints.

Ryan Bertrand had 107 touches in this match; only once this season has a Southampton played recorded more in a single game (Schneiderlin vs West Ham United, 114).

Analyse Southampton 0-1 Swansea using Stats Zone