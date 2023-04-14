Southampton vs Crystal Palace live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Southampton vs Crystal Palace live stream and match preview, Saturday April 15, 3.00pm BST

Southampton desperately need a win to climb off the foot of the Premier League table when they host a Crystal Palace side that has started to pull clear towards safety.

Southampton desperately need a win to climb off the foot of the Premier League table when they host a Crystal Palace side that has started to pull clear towards safety.

Saints are four points behind Everton in 17th with eight games to go, and a 4-1 defeat to Manchester City last weekend extended their winless run to five matches.

Palace were tumbling towards the drop zone until Roy Hodgson’s surprise return; the veteran boss has led the Eagles to back-to-back wins, including a handbrake-off 5-1 win at Leeds last time out.

This is the third meeting of the season between the sides; Palace won 1-0 at Selhurst Park in the Premier League in October, but Saints gained some revenge with a 2-1 away win in the FA Cup third round in January.

Kick-off is at 3.00pm BST.

Team news

Juan Larios and Valentino Livramento are long-term absentees for Southampton, while Che Adams, Mohammed Salisu and Romeo Lavia are carrying knocks.

Palace are without Vicente Guaita and Wilfried Zaha, who are sidelined, while Nathan Ferguson and Chris Richards are still working their way back to fitness.

Form

Southampton: LLDLD

Crystal Palace: WWLLL

Referee

Michael Oliver is the referee for Southampton v Crystal Palace

Stadium

Southampton v Crystal Palace will be played at St. Mary’s Stadium in Southampton.

Kick-off and channel

Southampton v Crystal Palace isn't being televised in the UK. It kicks off at 3.00pm BST.

