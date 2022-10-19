Spain manager for World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Luis Enrique

Spain manager Luis Enrique will lead his country at World Cup 2022 (opens in new tab), his second major tournament after he took the nation to the semi-finals of the European Championships last year.

A 62-time Spain international during his playing days, Enrique took the national job in 2018 before stepping down for personal reasons the following year.

His long-time assistant, Roberto Moreno, led the team in his absence, but was then dismissed by Enrique amid accusations of disloyalty for wanting the job on a permanent basis.

It was under Moreno’s watch that Spain qualified for Euro 2020, topping their group ahead of Sweden after going 10 matches unbeaten.

Enrique turned some heads on his return by not selecting any Real Madrid players in his squad for that tournament, and picking 24 players instead of the maximum 26. However, he will be spoilt for choice when he comes to name his Spain World Cup squad this time around, what with Real Madrid recently winning the La Liga and Champions League double and Barcelona enjoying a revival under Enrique's former player Xavi.

Despite his controversial decision at Euro 2020, Enrique's actions were justified. Spain managed to reach the semi-finals, where they lost to eventual winners Italy on penalties.

Since then, La Furia Roja have reached the final of the UEFA Nations League, losing to France, and qualified for the final four again during the September international break thanks to a final day 1-0 win away to Portugal.

Qualifying comfortably for the Qatar World Cup, Spain manager Luis Enrique helped his side finish four points clear of Sweden to top their group. Spain won six of their eight matches.

Placed into Group E, Spain will open their World Cup 2022 campaign against Costa Rica, before setting up a mammoth clash against Germany on the second matchday. This could prove pivotal in them progressing to the knockout stages, but not before they play Japan in their final group match.

As a player, the former Real Madrid and Barcelona midfielder went to three World Cups and one European Championship with the national team during his 11 years as a regular.

After retiring in 2004, Enrique had a break from football before returning to manage the Barcelona B team. He then spent a season each at Roma and Celta Vigo, heading back to the Nou Camp as first-team manager in May 2014.

It is at Barcelona's first team where he enjoyed his greatest success as a club manager, winning the treble in his first season at the club. The Spain manager helped the Catalan club beat Juventus 3-1 in the Champions League final, adding to the Copa del Rey and La Liga titles that had already been secured.

With Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar comprising a formidable attacking trio, Enrique delivered a league and cup double the next season. However, the Spaniard left the club at the end of his contract in June 2017, having failed to deliver a third consecutive title for Barcelona.

Luis Enrique then became Spain manager after the 2018 World Cup, following a difficult tournament for the nation, which started with Julen Lopetegui being sacked on the eve of the first match after reports emerged that he would take over Real Madrid at the end of the competition.