Spain World Cup 2022 squad: Luis Enrique names his final qualification squad

The Spain World Cup 2022 squad will be named in around 12 months' time. Today, Luis Enrique takes a step closer to that final 23, with his last selection for the group stage qualifiers.

Spain did not include a single Real Madrid player in their squad for Euro 2020, but los Blancos will be represented by Dani Carvajal this time around. Barcelona's 17-year-old starlet Gavi has been handed an opportunity to impress and Brahim Diaz of AC Milan is another youngster looking to play his way into contention ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Experience is provided by Sergio Busquets, David de Gea, Cesar Azpilicueta, Koke and Jordi Alba, but the former captain Sergio Ramos continues to struggle with fitness issues. The PSG defender, who turns 36 in March, will find it difficult to find his way back into the squad from here.

Pedri, Eric Garcia, Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati are among the players who miss out through injury, while Thiago Alcantara has not represented his country since Euro 2020.

Spain World Cup 2022 squad: The final qualifying squad

GK: David de Gea, Manchester United

GK: Unai Simon, Athletic Bilbao

GK: Robert Sanchez, Brighton

DF: Cesar Azpilicueta, Chelsea

DF: Dani Carvajal, Real Madrid

DF: Diego Llorente, Leeds

DF: Aymeric Laporte, Manchester City

DF: Pau Torres, Villarreal

DF: Inigo Martinez, Athletic Bilbao

DF: Jordi Alba, Barcelona

DF: Jose Gaya, Valencia

MF: Sergio Busquets, Barcelona

MF: Brais Mendez, Celta Vigo

MF: Pablo Fornals, West Ham

MF: Dani Olmo, RB Leipzig

MF: Rodri, Manchester City

MF: Gavi, Barcelona

MF: Carlos Soler, Valencia

MF: Koke, Atletico Madrid

MF: Mikel Merino, Real Sociedad

FW: Pablo Sarabia, Sporting CP

FW: Rodrigo Moreno, Leeds

FW: Alvaro Morata, Juventus

FW: Brahim Diaz, AC Milan

FW: Raul de Tomas, Espanyol

How many players are Spain allowed to take to the 2022 World Cup?

Luis Enrique was permitted 26 players for Euro 2020, due to the potential of COVID-19 outbreaks during the tournament. For the 2022 World Cup in Qatar - unless otherwise stated - it is expected that the squad number will be reduced back down to the usual 23.

This could well be adjusted, however, in the coming months. Substitute numbers were raised during the pandemic too, allowing five changes to be made a game instead of the regular three. This has remained this season in international competition: it is possible that the squad number will increase to 26 once more - especially with the World Cup taking place midseason.

When will the final Spain 2022 World Cup squad be announced?

The 2022 World Cup takes place in November of next year. It is expected that the preparations for the tournament will begin as soon as next summer.

While the next World Cup's staging is a break from the traditional football calendar, World Cup squads are usually announced around six weeks prior to the tournament beginning.

This may change with club football being played closer to the start date of the tournament.

Who will make the final Spain 2022 World Cup squad?

Barring injuries or bans, there are a few players that we expect to be dead certs for Luis Enrique's final Spain 2022 World Cup squad.

The likes of Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Koke are still going strong; each of the three will expect to have a seat reserved on the plane to Doha next November. Alvaro Morata retains the faith of his manager despite some inconsistent performances, while Cesar Azpilicueta and Dani Olmo have emerged as two of Luis Enrique's favourites.

Barcelona duo Ansu Fati and Pedri will expect to be involved provided they stay fit, but Luis Enrique has not been afraid to make tough decisions during his tenure in charge of the national team so very few players will be taking their places for granted.

