Stoke City season preview 2023/24: Why consolidating in mid-table seems inevitable

The Stoke City season preview 2023/24 looks like a(nother) rebuilding season for the Potters, who have had change in every department bar the manager.

Beginning their preparations with a wafer-thin squad, a challenging start in the Championship is likely for Stoke City, but things will pick up if teenage prodigy Emre Tezgel catches fire.

After falling out of the Premier League five years ago, Stoke have never looked like coming back. It'll require a miracle for them to do so this campaign, but then again, no one would've expected Luton Town in the top tier...

Stoke City season preview 2023/24, the fan's view: Rob Doolan (@rob_doolan)

The big talking point is The Great Rebuild. All but about half a dozen first-teamers have left and we basically need to sign a new squad, but we are finally able to spend a bit after years of FFP woes. Some excitement would be nice – we haven’t finished higher than 14th since returning here in 2018.

I won’t be happy unless we at last start getting player recruitment right. It’s been abysmal for far too long.

Our most underrated player is Jordan Thompson, generally a steady presence in midfield.

Look out for Connor Taylor. It might be now or never for the promising 21-year-old centre-back, who’s still in need of a bit of seasoning.

Fans think our owner is 10 to 15 years behind the times. There’s no doubt the Coates family love the club, but their lack of vision is what has put us in the doldrums and kept us there.

The opposition player who grinds my gears is Brandon Thomas-Asante at West Brom. His dangerous mid-air foul broke the back of our player of the year, Ben Wilmot. Literally.

The active player I’d love to have back is Xherdan Shaqiri. Did we really have players like him a few years ago?

The player I’d happily drive to another club is Dwight Gayle. Signed on a big wage years past his prime, he was a nail in Michael O’Neill’s coffin.

The pantomime villain will be Sam Clucas, who will no doubt turn up at his new club and have a blinder against us. And let us know about it.

The thing my club really gets right is free coach travel to away games and a price freeze on season tickets for a 16th consecutive year.

The one change I’d make would be to establish some kind of overarching ethos above the manager, rather than letting them dictate every aspect.

The fans’ opinion of the gaffer is that Alex Neil hasn’t impressed many so far. Beyond a brief spell in March where everything clicked, we really haven’t improved under him. A bad start to the season and the Boothen End won’t be slow in raising a few polite queries...

If he left, he should be replaced by Carlos Corberan.

We’ll finish 9th.

