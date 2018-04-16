Sunderland's morale-sapping Championship campaign is being turned into a Netflix documentary

Football has long been a breeding ground for fly-on-the-wall documentaries, with relatively recent efforts from the likes of Liverpool, Juventus and Manchester City (imminently) merely following on from '90s greats like The Impossible Job, Leyton Orient: Club For A Fiver and... er, There's Only One Barry Fry.

Now, according to the Sunderland Chronicle, Sunderland are getting their own on Netflix following a woeful 2017/18 campaign.

The Championship's bottom club are perilously close to back-to-back relegations and could have their fate sealed as early as this weekend, should results go against Chris Coleman's side.

The documentary is being made by Fulwell73, a production company run by three life-long Sunderland fans who were reportedly looking to take over the Wearside club last summer.

The crew – who produced the acclaimed Class Of '92 film – have roamed the city to interview players, coaches, staff, fans and journalists to paint a picture, but those behind the scenes who hoped to see the cash-strapped club rise up and valiantly bounce back into the Premier League will be bitterly disappointed.

This isn't even the first time that a Sunderland relegation season has been immortalised – Premier Passions documented the club's Premier League fall in 1996/97.

Masochists, the lot of 'em.

