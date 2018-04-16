In Russia, a bear called Tim helped open a third division match

Both teams were lined up and ready to go at the Central'nyj Stadion Mashuk on Saturday, but the 22 players and match officials had to wait for a special guest first.

A bear - which goes by the name of 'Tim' - was guided onto the pitch's surrounding running track before handing the match ball to a presumably-petrified referee.

The stadium announcer joked that Tim will open matches at the 2018 World Cup – just imagine the heart attacks at FIFA HQ – before the furry assistant attempted to warm up the crowd with a few claps.

1:00 for Tim

Hosts Mashuk-KMV weren't inspired, however, and fell to a heavy defeat. Sorry, Tim.

