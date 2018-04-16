Watch: Schalke's Naldo shows disgusting cruelty to goal nets with piledriver against Borussia Dortmund

Schalke are flying high this season and are second in the Bundesliga behind freshly-crowned champions Bayern Munich.

Crucially, Sunday's convincing 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund took them four points clear of their arch-rivals, who are now slumped in fourth behind Bayer Leverkusen.

The highlight of another fierce derby was undoubtedly the phenomenal strike from Naldo, who smashed home a long-range free-kick to double the hosts' lead after Yevhen Konoplyanka had broken the deadlock in the 50th minute.

It was a trademark hit from the experienced centre-back, who has never been a stranger to a rocket over the years...

Naldo is the top-scoring defender in Germany's top flight this season with seven goals, and has netted 46 in his Bundesliga career.

Schalke's win was their first over Dortmund since September 2014.

