The best Euros games ever
FFT ranks the most memorable matches in the European Championship history
When it comes to international football in Europe, it doesn't get any bigger than the European Championship – the Euros.
Since the tournament began way back in 1960, it's seen some truly great games – the greatest of which FourFourTwo has ranked right here.
Let's go!
32. Germany 1-1 Italy (6-5 on penalties), Euro 2016 quarter-final
Germany’s Euro 2016 last victory over Italy was a tale of 19 penalties: one in regulation time; 18 in a shootout; seven missed; 12 scored – beginning with Leonardo Bonucci’s 78th-minue equaliser.
Despite missing three of their spot-kicks – more than they ever previously had in shootouts combined – the Germans advanced as their opponents produced some of the worst penalties in major tournament history.
31. West Germany 3-0 Soviet Union, Euro 1972 final
West Germany clinched their first European Championship in emphatic style as they swept aside two-time finalists and 1960 winners the Soviet Union in Brussels.
The great Gerd Muller notched two of the three goals for West Germany – taking him to a tournament-high total of four – who were captained by the inimitable Franz Beckenbauer.
30. England 0-1 Republic of Ireland, Euro 1988 group stage
The Republic of Ireland marked their major tournament debut in style by beating England, one of the favourites to lift the trophy, in their opening match.
Ray Houghton’s looping header six minutes into proceedings proved enough to separate the sides at Stuttgart’s Neckarstadion.
Ireland very nearly made it through to the semi-finals, while England finished bottom of the group without a point.
29. Spain 2-1 Soviet Union, Euro 1964 final
Spain secured their first major trophy as they won the second Euros by beating inaugural winners the Soviet Union at the Bernabeu.
The game looked set for extra time with the scores level at 1-1 through early goals from Chus Pereda and Galimzyan Khusainov – but Marcelino had other ideas, heading in an 84th-minute winner.
28. Portugal 0-1 Greece, Euro 2004 final
If we were judging it purely as a footballing spectacle, Greece’s shock Euro 2004 final win over hosts Portugal wouldn’t be anywhere near this list – but it makes it precisely because it was such a shock.
Ok, he’s not quite the minotaur, but towering frontman Angelos Charisteas etched his name into Greek mythology by heading in Angelos Basinas’ corner just shy of the hour mark.
27. England 2-0 Scotland, Euro 96 group stage
Hosts England delighted the nation with their run to the semi-finals of Euro 96 – and they picked up their first win of the tournament in ideal fashion, stunningly seeing off arch-rivals Scotland at Wembley.
Alan Shearer broke the deadlock early in the second half, but we say ‘stunningly’ primarily because of Paul Gascoigne’s outrageous volley just under half-an-hour later.
26. Netherlands 2-2 Denmark (4-5 on penalties), Euro 92 semi-final
It’s one of football’s greatest underdog stories: Denmark, who hadn’t qualified for Euro 92, were drafted in as Yugoslavia dropped out due to war – and went and won the whole thing.
They reached the final by knocking out the reigning champions, winning on penalties after Frank Rijkaard’s late equaliser had taken the tie to extra time.
25. Belgium 1-2 West Germany, Euro 1980 final
A new generation of West German players brought home the country’s second European Championship, triumphing in a classic final at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico.
With a quarter-of-an-hour to play, Rene Vandereycken drew Belgium level from the penalty spot, cancelling out Horst Hrubesch’s 10th-minute opener – only for Hrubesch to head in a winner two minutes from time.
24. Russia 1-4 Denmark, Euro 2020 group stage
Denmark comprehensively booked their place in the last 16 of Euro 2020 by knocking Russia out of the tournament with a thumping victory in Copenhagen.
It was a result made all the more impressive by the fact the Danes had seen star man Christian Eriksen collapse from a cardiac arrest during their tournament opener against Finland just nine days earlier.
23. Spain 4-0 Italy, Euro 2012 final
The Spain team of the early 2010s was one of the greatest in football history – no doubt about it – and they peaked as they followed up 2010 World Cup glory by retaining the Euros.
Vicente del Bosque’s metronomic team made light work of Italy in Kyiv, scoring twice in each half to register the biggest ever win in a Euros final.
22. Yugoslavia 2-4 West Germany (AET), Euro 1976 semi-final
Holders West Germany played party poopers in the last four of Euro 1976, stunningly fighting back to beat hosts Yugoslavia who looked destined for the final.
With just over an hour played in Belgrade, it was all going swimmingly for Yugoslavia, but Heinz Flohe’s goal halved the deficit, then, with eight minutes left, Gerd Muller equalised to force extra time – during which he scored twice to complete a hat-trick.
21. France 2-1 England, Euro 2004 group stage
Lisbon, Portugal: 91 minutes in the clock and England are poised to begin their Euro 2004 campaign by defeating the holders 1-0. Then… Well, two words: Zinedine Zidane.
France’s talismanic captain equalised with a sublime free-kick, before Stevem Gerrard’s woefully misjudged back-pass forced goalkeeper David James to concede a penalty – which Zizou duly converted.
20. Hungary 3-3 Portugal, Euro 2016 group stage
It’s easy to feel disappointed after a draw, but Hungary and Portugal will have been content with the outcome in their final Euro 2016 group game as they both reached the last 16.
Hungary led three times, only for Portugal – the tournament’s eventual winners – to peg them back on each occasion, with captain Cristiano Ronaldo bagging a second-half brace.
19. Soviet Union 0-2 Netherlands, Euro 1988 final
Having come up short in two previous major tournament finals – at the 1974 and 1978 World Cups – the Netherlands finally tasted footballing glory by winning Euro 88.
Ruud Gullit opened the scoring just over half-an-hour into the final at Munich’s unmistakable Olympiastadion – then Marco van Basten made it 2-0 early in the second half with that goal.
18. Yugoslavia 3-3 Slovenia, Euro 2000 group stage
A decade earlier, Yugoslavia and Slovenia had been part of the same vast country; at Euro 2000, they met as separate entities – and the considerably smaller Slovenia looked to be cruising to a memorable win in their first ever major tournament match.
With 23 minutes to go in Charleroi, the Slovenians led 3-0 – but their opponents suddenly sprung into life, drawing themselves level with three goals in a frantic seven minutes.
17. England 1-2 Iceland, Euro 2016 last 16
Roy Hodgson’s head dropping like a discarded marionette after the decisive goal went in said it all. This was just about the nadir for England – their worst defeat of all time, to minnows and major tournament debutants Iceland.
But England’s misery was Iceland’s delight – and the men from the land of fire and ice advanced to the quarter-finals as goals from Ragnar Sigurdsson and Kolbeinn Sigthorsson overturned Wayne Rooney’s early penalty in Nice.
16. Turkey 3-2 Czech Republic, Euro 2008 group stage
Trailing 2-0 with 15 minutes to go, Turkey were heading for a group-stage exit from Euro 2008 – as they were when still trailing 2-1 with three minutes to go.
That’s when Turkish skipper Nihat came to his country’s rescue, scoring two goals in the space of three minutes to flip the game completely on its head and secure a last 16 berth – and send the Czech Republic crashing out. Drama (which was added to by goalkeeper Volkan Demirel's stoppage-time red card).
15. Denmark 2-0 Germany, Euro 92 final
It’s one of the most best-known underdog stories in football history: Denmark, who hadn’t initially qualified for Euro 92, were drafted in as Yugoslavia dropped out due to war – and went and won the whole thing.
The small Scandinivian country sealed glory by producing a major upset to beat reigning world champions Germany in the final, thanks to goals from John Jensen and Kim Vilfort.
14. Portugal 1-2 France, Euro 2000 semi-final
With the game heading for penalties, Portugal will have more than fancied their chances of beating reigning world champions France to the final of Euro 2000 – but then disaster struck.
Abel Xavier was penalised for a handball in the 117th minute – and with the golden goal rule in action, all Zinedine Zidane had to do was score the resulting penalty. He did just that.
13. Netherlands 1-4 England, Euro 96 group stage
Four years after losing all three of their Euros games, England rounded off a table-topping Euro 96 group campaign in style by thrashing the Netherlands at Wembley.
Braces from Alan Shearer – the tournament’s Golden Boot winner – and Teddy Sheringham set up a last 16 clash with Spain for Terry Venables’ team.
12. Croatia 3-5 Spain (AET), Euro 2020 last 16
The last 16 of Euro 2020 produced some absolutely rip-roaring games, and Spain’s thrilling victory over Croatia was the best of the lot.
Spain were 3-1 up with five minutes of the 90 to go – only for goals from Mislav Orisic and Mario Pasalic to draw Croatia level and set up extra time – when Alvaro Morata and Mikel Oyarzabal struck to get the job done for Spain.
11. France 2-1 Italy (AET), Euro 2000 final
As if reaching the final via a golden goal wasn’t dramatic enough, France went and won it in the same fashion – and this time, they did after only equalising in the 94th minute of regulation time, through Sylvain Wiltord.
Les Bleus didn’t leave it quite as late in extra time on this occasion, though, David Trezeguet half-volleying in the winner shortly before the interval (well, the one that would have been without the golden goal).
10. Denmark 3-2 Belgium, Euro 1984 group stage
Another final group game in which one side looked well on their way to the knockout stage only to blow a 2-0 lead took place at Euro 84, as Denmark battled back to stun Belgium.
Preben Elkjaer – who finished third in that year’s Ballon d’Or voting – got the winner six minutes from time, after a Frank Aresen penalty and substitute Kenneth Brylle had drawn the Danes level.
9. Wales 3-1 Belgium, Euro 2016 quarter-final
Traditionally a rugby-loving nation, Wales fell in love with football all over again at Euro 2016, as Chris Coleman guided the Dragons all the way to the semi-finals – a run no one saw coming.
They got their by recording the greatest win in their history, this comeback triumph over Belgium – one of the pre-tournament favourites – in Lille.
8. West Germany 1-2 Netherlands, Euro 88, Semi-final
The Euro 1988 semi-final between West Germany and the Netherlands was a tale of two penalties – and an 88th-minute Marco van Basten winner.
Lothar Matthaus had put West Germany ahead 10 minutes into the second half, only for Ronald Koeman to equalised with just over a quarter-of-an-hour of the 90 remaining. Then Basta sealed the Dutch’s passage to the final.
7. France 3-3 Switzerland (4-5 on penalties), Euro 2016 last 16
Heading into their Euro 2020 last 16 clash against reigning world champions France, Switzerland hadn’t won a major tournament knockout match since the invention of the biro – so it should have been obvious that this one would go to pens.
It almost didn’t – the Swiss were 3-1 down on 90 minutes – but substitute Mario Gavranovic smashed in an equaliser to force extra time, which led to football’s ultimate lottery.
6. Yugoslavia 3-4 Spain, Euro 2000, Group stage
Three times Yugoslavia led against Spain as the two met in the final round of group games at Euro 2000 – and after making it into the fourth minute of stoppage time 3-2 up, they surely thought they’d won it.
Nope. Gaizka Mendieta drew Spain level from the spot – then Alfonso won it a minute later. Victory sent Spain through (although Yugoslavia did join them).
5. Germany 3-2 Turkey, Euro 2008 semi-final
Having only made it into the Euro 2008 knockout stage through a crazy 3-2 win of their own, Turkey experienced the other side of the drama when they faced Germany in the semi-finals.
With the game all square at 2-2 as the clock ticked past 89 – both teams having led – who should be the hero for Germany but Philipp Lahm – who only scored five goals in his whole international career.
4. Portugal 2-2 England (6-5 on penalties), Euro 2004 quarter-final
Four years after losing to Portugal in the group stage of Euro 2000, England came undone against the same opposition in the last 16.
The Three Lions led the hosts inside three minutes through Michael Owen, only for Helder Postiga to force extra time late on. A goal apiece then sent the tie to penalties – where Portugal triumphed in incredible fashion, goalkeeper Ricardo saving Darius Vassell's spot-kick after taking his gloves off, then scoring the decisive penalty himself.
3. France 4-5 Yugoslavia, Euro 1960 semi-final
We all love a nine-goal thriller, don’t we? Well, Yugoslavia will have especially loved this one at the inaugural Euros in France: it sent them through to the final.
They were 3-1 down early in the second half, but a wild five-minute spell – featuring a brace from Drazan Jerkovic – ultimately got them over the line at the expense of the hosts.
2. Czechoslovakia 2-2 West Germany (5-3 on penalties), Euro 1976 final
As reigning world champions, West Germany were favourites to win Euro 1976 – but Czechoslovakia, and particularly Antonin Panenka, had other ideas.
Momentum looked to be firmly with the Germans when Bernd Holzenbein sent the match to extra time with an 89th-minute equaliser – the Czechs having led 2-0 at one point – but when it came to the crunch of a shootout, the most iconic penalty of all time proved decisive.
1. France 3-2 Portugal (AET), Euro 1984 semi-final
France won Euro 1984 on home soil relatively comfortably, beating Spain 2-0 in the final – but they got there in the first place in the most dramatic fashion.
With just six minutes of extra time left in Marseille, Portugal led 2-1 – but Jean-Francois Domergue, who had put Les Bleus ahead in the first half, and Michel Platini, probably the best player in the world at the time, had something to say about that.
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for the Premier League and Opta Analyst, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...