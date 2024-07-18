The best goalkeepers ever

Where does modern goalkeeping great Manuel Neuer rank among the best of all time? (Image credit: Alamy)

Goalkeeper: it's the most high-pressure position on a football pitch but one in which heroes are made.

These guys performed the role of their respective teams' last line of defence better than any, and our ranking of the greatest custodians in history ranges from pioneers of the early 20th century to modern-day shot-stopping superstars.

