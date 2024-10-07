The most influential football managers ever

Sir Alex Ferguson had a profound influence on the game over the course of more than two decades as Manchester United manager

Some managers make their mark by winning trophies – and each of the legendary coaches you’re about to see did just that.

But this particular group of gaffers go down in football history for more than the silverware they collected; they have influenced the game in far-reaching ways through their tactics, philosophies and all-round attitudes.

These are the most influential managers of all time…