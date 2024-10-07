The most influential football managers ever

By
published

These coaches all left a lasting legacy with their approach to the game

Image 1 of 17
Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson during a press conference, September 2002
Sir Alex Ferguson had a profound influence on the game over the course of more than two decades as Manchester United manager(Image credit: Alamy)

Some managers make their mark by winning trophies – and each of the legendary coaches you’re about to see did just that.

But this particular group of gaffers go down in football history for more than the silverware they collected; they have influenced the game in far-reaching ways through their tactics, philosophies and all-round attitudes.

These are the most influential managers of all time…

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1