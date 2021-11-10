"This season is so exciting!" Getting to know... Durham's Beth Hepple and Liverpool's Jade Bailey

This article is part of our Ultimate Guide to the Barclays FA Women's Super League and FA Women's Championship

Durham Women host Liverpool Women this weekend in the FA Women's Championship, as the Women's Football Weekend showcases a top-of-the-table clash.

FourFourTwo had chance to put 20 questions to Durham's Beth Hepple and Liverpool's Jade Bailey ahead of the game...

You’re making a pre-game playlist – what’s the first song you put on, and why?

Beth Hepple, Durham: It has to be I Am Woman by Helen Reddy, we always listen to that song before a game suggested years ago by Sarah McFadden!

Jade Bailey, Liverpool: Wizkid – Essence. I don’t think this song will ever get old. I have the whole album on repeat.

Best team-mate to room with on an away game trip, and why?

Beth Hepple: It has to be Sarah Wilson as she always brings hot chocolate!

jade Bailey: Bo Kearns, she’s my roomie now and we like the same things so it’s just easy. My bestie.

Best goal you’ve ever seen?

Beth Hepple: I always remember Fran Kirby's goal against Arsenal for Reading a few years ago when she did a Dennis Bergkamp turn on the halfway line…. What a goal!

Jade Bailey: Caroline Weir chip goal. I think you could tell by everyone’s reaction how good it was!

Can you describe your debut and how you think it went?

Beth Hepple: It was actually the very first FA WSL 2 game ever back in 2014 against Sunderland! We got beat I think 4-2 but it was an amazing game to be a part of!

Jade Bailey: I was at Arsenal playing against Chelsea. Someone got injured early on in the game so I had no time to overthink things and just play. We won the game and I played really well.

Which club and players do you most look forward to playing against, and why?

Beth Hepple: I wouldn’t say I look forward to any specific games but this team loves a challenge and to be underdogs so any big names are always normally ones we look forward to!

Jade Bailey: Derbies as there’s that rivalry and you want to come out on top.

Last series you binge watched?

Beth Hepple: I recently binge watched You season three on Netflix, I love how it keeps you guessing throughout the show!

Jade Bailey: Squid Game, I'm obsessed! I think it grips you from the very first episode and you just want to keep watching to find out what happens. I think I watched it in about two days!

One thing you never leave the house without?

Both: My phone!

Which of your team-mates has most impressed you this season?

Beth Hepple: For me it would probably be my good friend Dee Bradley, I think she has been immense so far this season and has really made a positive impact on the team!

Jade Bailey: Leanne Kiernan. Goal machine.

What’s your favourite place in the world, and why?

Beth Hepple: I would say my favourite place is being at home with my dogs... Or Florida!

Jade Bailey: Dubai - I love it as there is just so much to do there and the weather is always good.

If you could spend the day with one person, celebrity or not, who would it be and what would you do with them?

Beth Hepple: Definitely the GOAT Lionel Messi… Just to have a kick about with him.

Jade Bailey: Rihanna. Love everything about her to her music and fashion influence. She seems like a cool person to be around.

Beth Hepple: Well, I am already into property development so if I had more time I feel I would be more involved in that sector!

Jade Bailey: Probably something to do with fashion.

What would be your specialist subject on Mastermind?

Beth Hepple: Anything to do with animals and why they are superior to humans.

Jade Bailey: I don’t think I’ve watched it but would have to be a sport/music topic!

Who’s the best player currently playing in the Barclays FA Women's Super League and FA Women's Championship, and why?

Beth Hepple: Barclays FA Women's Super League: it has to be Meado [Arsenal's Beth Mead], her current form is incredible!

FA Women's Championship: Liverpool's Rachel Furness, so experienced and always tough to play against.

Jade Bailey: Beth Mead in the Barclays FA Women's Super League – and Leanne Kiernan in the FA Women's Championship!

What makes you happy and what makes you sad?

Beth Hepple: My dogs always make me happy and getting beat makes me sad!

Jade Bailey: Happiness is just being around family and having them all together. Sadness? The weather, I hate the cold so much!

What achievement are you most proud of?

Beth Mead: Probably representing my country at youth level!

Jade Bailey: Winning the Vitality Women’s FA Cup as it’s one of the best trophies to win in football.

If you could go back in time, would you? And if so, when would you travel to and why?

Beth Mead: Yes, It would have to be the 1973 FA Cup final… when my beloved Sunderland beat Leeds!

Jade Bailey: No – I wouldn’t want to live in an era without my phone!

What’s your worst habit?

Beth Hepple: I am probably too harsh on myself at times.

Jade Bailey: Always zoning out when I’m on my phone. I’m so bad for it. You could be talking to me and I have no idea!

It’s a team karaoke night: who’s on the mic first and who has you reaching for the earplugs?

Beth Hepple: Well, we actually had karaoke night not long ago, I think Abby Holmes was first up but Liz Ejupi has me reaching for the earplugs… she thinks she can sing as well!

Jade Bailey: Bo Kearns. She makes us listen to her sing all the time. She reckons she’s got a bit as well – wouldn’t have to ask her twice!

Beth Hepple: I think it’s great because it’s another huge opportunity to inspire the next generation of players coming through! The season is so exciting and I would say the FA Women’s Championship is the most competitive it has ever been!

Jade Bailey: I think that it doesn’t matter what league you’re in it’s showcasing women’s football at every level on so many different platforms.

It’s always nice to have stadiums packed and so many people coming out to support their favourite teams and players.

What can fans expect from Tottenham vs Arsenal this weekend?

Beth Hepple: Liverpool at home is going to be a huge game for us, playing against top opposition and what is set to be another big crowd, and brilliant atmosphere down at Maiden Castle.

Jade Bailey: This will be a top-of-the-table clash. It will be a very competitive game!

