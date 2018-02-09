Toronto FC's Sebastian Giovinco scores a pinpoint free-kick even with men on both posts

Toronto lost 6-3 against their Liga MX opponents in a friendly in Mexico City on Thursday as they ramp up their preparations for the new MLS season that starts in March.

The most memorable moment of the match arrived when Giovinco converted a wonderfully accurate free-kick even with a goalkeeper and a man on each post. Jozy Altidore seemed to do a good job of distracting the goalkeeper, too.

Giovinco seemed to like his goal a lot as he posted it on Instagram. He captioned it: "Don't worry come to celebrate".

Players covering both postsGoalkeeper positioned dead centreAnother free kick golazo?Try as you may, there's just no stopping Sebastian Giovinco | February 8, 2018

Tasty. And what a great camera angle.

