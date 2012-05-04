Torres facing race against time to master Abide With Me

Chelsea face Liverpool in the FA Cup Finalthis weekend Ã¢ÂÂ but, according to Back of the Net's Paul Watson, their reborn striker has a problem...

Chelsea striker Fernando Torres is struggling to prove to Roberto Di Matteo that he has mastered the tricky final verse of Abide With Me in time for tomorrowÃ¢ÂÂs FA Cup Final against Liverpool.

The Spanish marksman has returned to form of late after an 18-month wobble, but he may still miss out on English footballÃ¢ÂÂs showpiece event.

Reports suggest that Torres will lose out to Didier Drogba for a place in the starting 11 after faltering badly during training ground renditions of Abide With Me Ã¢ÂÂ the hymn traditionally used to prepare the soul for death or footballers for an FA Cup final.

Ã¢ÂÂFernandoÃ¢ÂÂs sensational at Ã¢ÂÂwhen other helpers fail and comforts fleeÃ¢ÂÂ but he just canÃ¢ÂÂt seem to find any fluency with Ã¢ÂÂHeavenÃ¢ÂÂs morning breaks, and earthÃ¢ÂÂs vain shadow fleesÃ¢ÂÂ,Ã¢ÂÂ a source told FourFourTwo. "You can see him getting frustrated because his work rate is truly phenomenal.

Ã¢ÂÂBut Roberto [Di Matteo] just has to look to experience on occasions like this and when youÃ¢ÂÂve got Didier Drogba able to sing all eight verses, including the slightly jarring second stanza, you canÃ¢ÂÂt see past that.

Ã¢ÂÂBesides, his harmonies with Gary Cahill are just heavenly. ItÃ¢ÂÂs no secret that his majestic descant was one of the main reasons Gary was brought in.Ã¢ÂÂ

There have been reports that Liverpool manager Kenny Dalglish has been leading a pre-training session chorus of Abide With Me for the last month, but conflicting reports suggest the Scottish boss may actually be singing Sweet Child o.Ã¢ÂÂ Mine by Guns NÃ¢ÂÂ Roses, something by Teenage Fanclub or just speaking as normal.

