Tottenham fan club in Kenya lead a 'get well soon Victor Wanyama' procession

The 26-year-old national team captain posted pictures on Instagram of the march that took place in Machakos ahead of Tottenham's 5-1 thrashing of Stoke on Saturday.

Banners reading "get well soon Wanyama" were prominent, while a number of those in the parade wore t-shirts with the slogan: Team #BigVic#.

Wanyama has been out with a knee injury since pre-season, but he has told his followers he has taken inspiration from the Tottenham Supporters' Club and vows to return to the pitch as soon as possible.

The former Southampton midfielder wrote: "Thanks for the support Tottenham fan club in Kenya, I promise to come back better and stronger very soon."

