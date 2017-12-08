Pitch-invading dog halts play midway through Europa League group clash

Macedonian outfit Vardar and Norway's Rosenborg were engrossed in their Europa League tussle, deadlocked at 1-1 heading into the final stages of the contest. (Nicklas Bendnter had scored Rosenborg's goal, by the way – naturally.)

But as the clock struck 73 minutes, a dog invaded the pitch and caused a scene as it ran around seemingly unwilling to come off.

Vardar goalkeeper Filip Gachevski tried to pick up the energetic maverick, but he was unsuccessful.

Eventually, the dog was chased off by two stewards and the game continued.

Fans probably wished the pooch had stayed on for entertainment: the dead rubber Group L clash finished 1-1. Rough.

