Video: Arsenal's Alex Iwobi reveals who stops training with their ridiculous skills

Alex Iwobi has admitted that Santi Cazorla's skills in training are so good, it leaves his teammates in laughter and forces sessions to stop.

Cazorla, who joined Arsenal in 2012 for £10m and has since helped them to two FA Cup final victories, has been a big hit with the fans and has clearly also made a big impression on his team-mates.

“Some of the things he does, it’s just funny now; hilarious," Iwobi told FourFourTwo in an exclusive interview. "We stop training and start laughing.”

The praise for the Spanish midfielder didn't stop there though. Iwobi also admitted that Cazorla retains possession of the ball better than anyone else in the team – and would be the youngster's first pick on his five-a-side team.

“The way he controls the game with both feet, he’s so technical. He’s the one you want.”

Who's the fastest? Who's the laziest? Hear Iwobi's answers on the video below

