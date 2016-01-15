Video: Arsenal's Footpool trick shot challenge! Ozil and Mertesacker take on Giroud, Koscielny

You'd be a fool to challenge Mesut Ozil in current form, right? Well, that's just what Arsenal team-mates Olivier Giroud and Laurent Koscielny did when they hopped into the Airbump Footpool table to try their luck against the German whizz in a trick shot challenge.

The ever-sensible Per Mertesacker teamed up with Ozil to create a Germany vs France tussle, and you can find out who conquered at London Colney by hitting play on the video below...

Subscribe to the FourFourTwo YouTube channel for more great videos and expert tips