Video special: What Rangers fans can expect in Valencia

It's nice when footballers get involved in the community, and Valencia players have been falling over themselves to expound the greatness of their fair city.

The local tourism council's promotional video means we get to watch them shuffling around the place, trying not to look wooden as they invite the world around for paella (no, honestly).

And we have to say, ahead of their game with Rangers tonight, that Spain's east coast looks a lot more alluring than Glasgow's southside on a nippy November night.

Watch the terrified part-time thespians below as Juan Mata pootles around on a yacht, Joaquin Sanchez checks out the birds and Jeremy Mathieu keeps an eye on the animals while Hedwiges Maduro tracks the Holy Grail Ã¢ÂÂ no, not beating Barcelona Ã¢ÂÂ and Roberto Soldado enthuses about modern architecture like Prince Charles on happy pills.

Coming up next: Kirk Broadfoot, giving it the Judith Chalmers in the GorbalsÃ¢ÂÂ¦