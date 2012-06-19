Craig Anderson brings the shock news that some Scots wouldn't mind England winning Ã¢ÂÂ just the media reaction that would follow...

ThereÃ¢ÂÂs nothing we Scots like more than a party. But thereÃ¢ÂÂs nothing we hate more than knowing where a party is and not being there. ThatÃ¢ÂÂs what itÃ¢ÂÂs like for us when it comes to major international tournaments now.

We used to be there regularly, from every World Cup bar one between 1974 and 1998 and even two Euros in the 90s, where the sights of kilted (and drunk) Scotsmen were normal. Now weÃ¢ÂÂre reduced to an almost voyeuristic role, with the realisation that our team just isnÃ¢ÂÂt anywhere near good enough for these things any more.

Watching Euro 2012 reminds us just how much we miss these occasions, although it has to be said that Republic of IrelandÃ¢ÂÂs fans are filling our role as the loveable rogues very well.



Mexico 86, when men were men and shorts were short

ThereÃ¢ÂÂs no real allegiance to any team, with the exception of ones that would earn short-term financial gain via the bookies, or whoever is playing England.

When tennis star Andy Murray declared his support for EnglandÃ¢ÂÂs opponents during the World Cup in 2006, it caused quite a scandal south of the border Ã¢ÂÂ but he was essentially speaking for us all.

If you speak to Scots football fans, the problem doesnÃ¢ÂÂt lie with the England players (although there are generally hate figures, with Wayne Rooney and John Terry the current ones). We can recognise the talent and ability of players and acknowledge that, no matter the nationality.

The problem for us is the English-based media and the swaggering smugness that must be in the job description. The numerous mentions of 1966, the constant belly-aching about bad luck at penalties, the obsession with the Germans. The clichÃÂ© alarm is off the scale.

It seems like Adrian Chiles forgets heÃ¢ÂÂs broadcasting to the whole of the UK when England are involved, such is his obvious excitement. Meanwhile Mark Lawrenson proudly cheerleads the nation of his birth, conveniently sweeping his 30-odd Republic of Ireland caps under the carpet as he criticises Lukas Podolski for turning his back on Poland to play for Germany.

Then thereÃ¢ÂÂs Ã¢ÂÂClive f**king TyldesleyÃ¢ÂÂ (to give the full name my dad seems to have rechristened him with), clearly already dreaming of whatever England captain will lift the trophy before the first gameÃ¢ÂÂs even kicked off. Even Ã¢ÂÂthat turncoatÃ¢ÂÂ Alan Hansen gets it for being on the BBCÃ¢ÂÂs panel talking about England. So itÃ¢ÂÂs not the team, itÃ¢ÂÂs the media.

Our perverse enjoyment of seeing these personalities almost breaking down on the back of another England hard-luck story is what makes up for us not being at the events themselves. Their lack of humility can stretch things too far. I canÃ¢ÂÂt remember a time when, after an exit, someone admitted England just werenÃ¢ÂÂt good enough.



Chin up, lads, surely it'll work out...

Most of us have friends from south of the border and wouldnÃ¢ÂÂt begrudge them some glory if the unthinkable ever happened Ã¢ÂÂ although weÃ¢ÂÂd be ignoring text messages and deleting Facebook.

So until Craig Levein gets our team right and on the road to Brazil in two years' time, we can all enjoy England blaming someone for cocking it up in spectacular fashion.

As for our own hopes, World Cup qualifying is looming large and while a group containing Croatia, Serbia, Macedonia, Wales and Belgium looked negotiable after the draw, it seems to have got progressively more daunting.

The former Yugoslav states are always notoriously tricky, despite Croatia being the only one to qualify for Euro 2012, while Belgium look capable of reaching the heights they reached in the mid- to late-80Ã¢ÂÂs where they reached the semi finals of the World Cup in 1986.

Wales have also improved in recent years, with Chris Coleman looking to further the foundations laid by predecessors John Toshack and the late Gary Speed in having a young, vibrant side.

In the meantime, we can only wait then watch Gary Lineker look bemusedly into the camera with tears in his eyes as our Ã¢ÂÂauld enemyÃ¢ÂÂ crash to another elimination.

Until weÃ¢ÂÂre invited to the main do again, thatÃ¢ÂÂs the only party weÃ¢ÂÂll have.

