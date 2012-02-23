Visiting Joe Cole wows Liverpool squad with French toast

Six months after setting off for France, Joe Cole has proven he's learnt a thing or two. John Foster went to find out more...

Lille loanee Joe Cole has used a brief visit to parent club Liverpool to show off his new culinary repertoire, whipping up an exemplary French toast that is said to have left his former team-mates Ã¢ÂÂdazzled.Ã¢ÂÂ

Ã¢ÂÂThis is a great opportunity to show the gaffer and the lads how much IÃ¢ÂÂve learnt in FranceÃ¢ÂÂ, Cole told FourFourTwo.com.

Ã¢ÂÂI used to think there was only one kind of toast,Ã¢ÂÂ he said, Ã¢ÂÂand you made it by putting bread in a toaster.

Ã¢ÂÂBut it turns out you can make toast in a pan with an egg and cream batter, a bit of maple syrup, some cinnamon, and a dusting of icing sugar.

Ã¢ÂÂSmall differences, but itÃ¢ÂÂs still toast at the end of the day.Ã¢ÂÂ

The former Chelsea playmaker explained that he felt his breakfasts were stagnating a bit in England.

Ã¢ÂÂEarlier in my career IÃ¢ÂÂd do things like try and make a smoked salmon kedgeree with crispy fried shallots and a mustard jus, when the most anybody wanted was a bun.

Ã¢ÂÂI found myself falling back more and more on pop tarts and supermarket muesli. It does the job, but itÃ¢ÂÂs not the sort of breakfast you want to serve up to people day in, day out.Ã¢ÂÂ

Pundits in England have long considered Cole to be more suited to a continental style of breakfast, though the player himself admits to having had some doubts before his move to France.

Ã¢ÂÂIt was a big step. I had to get a place to live. I had to learn the French word for whisk. I thought it would take me a bit of time to find the eggs, but it turns out thereÃ¢ÂÂs a special shelf for them in the fridge.Ã¢ÂÂ

Asked for his opinion on ColeÃ¢ÂÂs culinary skills, Lille team-mate Pierre Bosquet commented, Ã¢ÂÂCÃ¢ÂÂest magnifique, mais ce nÃ¢ÂÂest pas le toast.Ã¢ÂÂ

Previous stories:

Kenwyne Jones bunks off Stoke training to play football

De Gea: If I stare at the floodlights I see angels

Ball still bobbling around in Villa box, three days later

Wigan given permission to talk to Maynard, but not about football

Banana touted as potential banana skin for Hull

Nobody able to explain why Tony Hibbert is in Gabon

Spurs target found to be carefully-arranged pile of shoeboxes

O'Neill creates "stunning" rogan josh from contents of Bruce's pantry

Back of the Net writer Paul Watson's book Up Pohnpei: A Quest to Reclaim the Soul of Football by Leading the World's Ultimate Underdogs to Glory is available now