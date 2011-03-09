Viva Bichi Fuertes, the oldest gunslinger in town

Minutes before River Plate kicked off against Argentinos Juniors, the radio confidently informed us that this weekend would be remembered in weeks, months, and perhaps even years to come as one of the best rounds of the season.

River and Argentinos, not to mention VÃÂ©lez and Boca, proceeded to make a real fist of trying to take the sheen off from the other matches and drag us down with them in the process, but they failed.

While neither of the Big Two managed to find the net, and VÃÂ©lez and Argentinos scraped up a single goal between them, it was up to the rest of the troops to provide the entertainment, and that they certainly did. There were 32 goals in the remaining eight games, making a tidy average of four per match.

In amongst the highlights were Racing taking a four-goal lead with 46 minutes on the clock, then finding their lead reduced to a single goal quarter of an hour later but holding on to win 4-3. Newells-HuracÃÂ¡n was 3-2 at half-time. Banfield lead their clÃÂ¡sico against LanÃÂºs with a solitary penalty Ã¢ÂÂ scored by their keeper Ã¢ÂÂ for 80 minutes, before winning 2-1.

Gimnasia lost 2-0 to Estudiantes in their derby despite having the entire stadium for their own supporters, while Quilmes played 10-man Tigre for 85 minutes and still lost, forcing Leo MadelÃÂ³n to step down. Arsenal simply put Independiente to the sword on Monday night.

But in amongst the various headlines battling for prominence and pixels after this weekend was one man. The Legend. To have stolen the "he should have a film made about him" sentiment Ã¢ÂÂ usually reserved for MartÃÂ­n Palermo articles Ã¢ÂÂ should offer some sort of an idea of the scale of achievement we are looking at here.

A single touch took him away from the centre circle before Esteban Ã¢ÂÂBichiÃ¢ÂÂ Fuertes, born in 1972, hit it. Approximately as many yards out as years he has been on this planet, it simply rocketed in. Golazo.



NB Bichi's goal starts at 58 seconds

At 38, Mr Fuertes is the older of the veterans in the Argentine league. Level pegging with Rolando Schiavi, senior to messrs Palermo, Almeyda, VerÃÂ³n, Ortega and company, he is nonetheless the leagueÃ¢ÂÂs top scorer with five goals in four games Ã¢ÂÂ none of which have come from the penalty spot. There was the poor defending on one freekick against Quilmes in week one, but otherwise Bichi is still powering, poaching and heading ColÃÂ³n ahead in their strong start to the campaign.

Viva Bichi Fuertes.

RESULTS All Boys 0-3 San Lorenzo, Gimnasia 0-2 Estudiantes, NewelliÃ¢ÂÂs 3-3 HuracÃÂ¡n, Racing 4-3 Olimpo, Godoy Cruz 2-3 ColÃÂ³n, Banfield 2-1 LanÃÂºs, River 0-0 Argentinos, Quilmes 1-2 Tigre, VÃÂ©lez 1-0 Boca, Arsenal 3-0 Independiente

