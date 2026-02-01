How to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool – Live streams, TV coverage as WSL heats up

Watch Manchester United Women vs Liverpool Women in the WSL today, with all the broadcast details for the semi-final right here in this guide.

Manchester United vs Liverpool key information • Date: Sunday, 1 February 2026 • Kick-off time: 11:55am BST / 6:55am ET • Venue: Leigh Sports Village, Greater Manchester

With the Women’s Super League season gathering momentum, Manchester United host Liverpool at Leigh Sports Village looking to edge into the top three spots.

Marc Skinner’s side go into the fixture sitting fourth in the table, just one point behind Arsenal in third and two adrift of second-placed Chelsea, underlining how tight the race for European spots is.

Liverpool arrive bottom of the table on seven points, but the Reds will take confidence from finally getting off the mark last weekend and will be hoping their first win of the season can spark a turnaround in their campaign.

Manchester United vs Liverpool: WSL preview

Manchester United come into this contest in decent form, unbeaten in their last four league matches, most recently a convincing 4–1 victory over Aston Villa.

Their run in the league has been complemented by success in cup competitions, with United recently overcoming Arsenal to reach their first League Cup final in the club’s history.

New signings have played a key role in United’s recent momentum. Hannah Lundqvist, Lea Schuller and Ellen Wangerheim have all settled quickly, each earning minutes and contributing to goals. The added depth and quality to Skinner’s side will be essential they continue to push in all four competitions.

Liverpool’s season has been more challenging, but last weekend’s win over Tottenham marked a turning point as they earned their first league victory of the campaign. With that hurdle overcome, the visitors will be determined to build momentum and climb out of the bottom spot in the table.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Manchester United 3-1 Liverpool

A win for United at home to continue their pursuit of Champions League football next season.