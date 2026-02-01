How to watch Aston Villa vs Brentford: Live streams, TV coverage as the Villans look to keep the Premier League pressure on Arsenal

Watch Aston Villa vs Brentford today as Unai Emery's side looks to keep the pressure on league leaders Arsenal, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Aston Villa vs Brentford key information • Date: Sunday 01 February 2026 • Kick-off time: 2:00pm GMT / 9:00am ET • Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

Aston Villa have enjoyed a solid week, progressing to the last-16 of the Europa League thanks to a spirited comeback win against Red Bull Salzburg.

The Villans will be hoping for more of the same as they host Brentford on Sunday, with the gap at just four points between them and leaders Arsenal.

Brentford have suffered back-to-back defeats in recent weeks, with the Bees beaten by Chelsea and then Nottingham Forest.

Keith Andrews's side are still in the hunt for a European place come the end of the season, but will have to be at their best if they want to leave the Midlands with all three points.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Villa vs Brentford online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Aston Villa vs Brentford on TV in the UK?

Aston Villa vs Brentford is one of three games that get underway at 2pm on Sunday, all of which are live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Watch Aston Villa vs Brentford in the US

Aston Villa vs Brentford is one of this weekend's Premier League games available to watch live on TV in the United States on the USA Network.

To watch online, you'll need a cord-cutting service such as YouTube TV or Sling.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Brentford in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Aston Villa vs Brentford through Stan Sport.

Is there a Aston Villa vs Brentford free live stream?

There is no dedicated free coverage of Aston Villa vs Brentford but Amazon Prime Video is currently offering a seven-day free trial of Peacock Premium Plus for users in the US.

You can sign up, watch the game, and cancel if you don't think you'll get much value afterwards.

Watch Aston Villa vs Brentford from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Aston Villa vs Brentford is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

Aston Villa vs Brentford: Premier League preview

Villa will have been rubbing their hands together following Manchester United's huge win against Arsenal last weekend.

That result kept the Villans' title hopes alive with the gap still sitting at just four points as we approach another vital gameweek in the Premier League.

Emery's side have now won three on the spin in all competitions, following defeat against Everton and will be hoping to continue Brentford's woes with another three points.

Ollie Watkins led the line against Salzburg and could do so again on Sunday, with Morgan Rogers expected to come back in after he was rested in midweek.

Brentford will be hoping for a famous scalp should they win on Sunday, with the Bees having never won at Villa Park in their history.

All six of their previous victories have all come on home soil, including a penalty shootout win in the Carabao Cup earlier this season.

They also won the reverse fixture back in September, one of only five losses for Villa this season, so they will be hoping for a repeat of that come 4pm on Sunday afternoon.

Igor Thiago continues to keep in touch with Erling Haaland in terms of the scoring charts. The Brazilian has 16 so far and looks to have assumed the role of star striker in west London after Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo both left the club.

Aston Villa vs Brentford: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Aston Villa 2-1 Brentford

FourFourTwo thinks Villa's home form will continue with another win on Sunday. Brentford to take the lead.