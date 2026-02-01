How to watch Man City vs Chelsea – TV details, free live stream as City look to wrap up the WSL

Watch Manchester City Women vs Chelsea Women in the WSL today, with all the broadcast details for the semi-final right here in this guide.

With Manchester City sitting comfortably at the top of the Women's Super League, this is a must-win game for Chelsea if they are to keep their title hopes alive.

This heavyweight clash is taking place at Etihad Stadium, with boyband The Wanted 2.0 performing ahead of kick-off.

It would be a statement win over the champions for Manchester City, who have shown no signs of slowing in the league this season.

FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Man City vs Chelsea in the WSL online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Manchester City vs Chelsea free live stream

You can watch Manchester City vs Chelsea for free on YouTube, with the WSL live streaming the game on its channel. Geo-restrictions apply.

Watch Man City vs Chelsea from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Manchester City vs Chelsea. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

How to watch Manchester City vs Chelsea in the UK

Manchester City vs Chelsea in the WSL will be broadcast live in the UK by both Sky Sports and BBC iPlayer.

Sky Sports subscribers will find the action on Sky Sports Mix or wherever you stream your Sky Sports content.

The game is also going out free-to-air on the BBC's streaming service, iPlayer.

Watch Manchester City vs Chelsea in the US

US fans can watch the clash on ESPN+.

Manchester City vs Chelsea: WSL preview

The top two sides in the league last met in the league on the opening weekend of the season, when Sonia Bompastor’s Chelsea edged Manchester City 2–1.

Since then, City have not lost a game in the league and come into this fixture nine points clear of the reigning champions and seeking a 13th successive league victory.

Chelsea did beat City 1–0 in the League Cup semi-final less than two weeks ago, but that result was followed by a damaging defeat to Arsenal last weekend in a setback that significantly boosted City’s title hopes.

A narrow win over London City Lionesses subsequently allowed Manchester City to obtain a nine-point advantage and move ever closer to a second league title, their first coming 10 years ago.

A victory at the Etihad would further underline Andree Jeglertz's impressive first season in charge and extend the gap to a level that would leave Chelsea’s hopes of a comeback looking all but impossible.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Manchester City 1-1 Chelsea

A draw between the two heavyweights, which will be enough for Manchester City to put one hand on their first title in a decade.