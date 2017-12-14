Watch: A hilariously calamitous own goal unfolds in an Icelandic friendly

As we've been told many times, Iceland has a population of around 330,000, so it's incredible the Northern European nation have been able to reach the 2018 World Cup in Russia where they will face Argentina, Croatia and Nigeria in Group D.

But clearly the levels of footballing talent does not reach all areas of the volcanic island if this video is anything to go by.

Ísak Atli Kristjánsson tried to hack an indirect free-kick clear before smacking his team-mate Orra Þórhallsson in the face with it. The blokes in yellow could only watch on, as the ball rebounded into the back of the net.

Truly abysmal. Don't expect national team trials anytime soon, boys.

