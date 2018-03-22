Watch: Andres D'Alessandro rolls back the years with stunning free-kick

Internacional are out of the Campeanato Gaucho in Argentina, after failing to overcome a 3-0 first-leg deficit against fierce rivals Gremio.

They did give it a good go, though: Nicolas Lopez pulled a goal back from the penalty spot after 34 minutes, before a familiar face added a second with 23 minutes to go.

Yes, that's Andres D'Alessandro, still going strong – he's 36 now and has been at Internacional for almost a decade.

English fans will remember him from that brief loan spell with Harry Redknapp's Portsmouth in 2005/06, during which he was instrumental in helping them survive in the Premier League.

Truthfully, though, it never quite worked for him in Europe and he returned to South America in 2008 after other stops at Wolfsburg and Real Zaragoza. As they say, though, class is permanent...

