Watch: In Brazil, Ceara's Pio rifled home this gorgeous, unstoppable half-volley
Crikey – this stayed hit...
Another fabulous goal from Brazilian state football now: here's Ceara's Pio launching an unstoppable volley into the top corner against Fortaleza during the second leg of the Campeonato Cearense final on Sunday.
Ceara won 4-2 on aggregate and 2-1 on the day. Pio opened the scoring with the below, Felipe Azevedo doubled the lead, and Fortaleza's Adalberto netted a consolation in stoppage-time.
Now, we love Martin Tyler as much as the next person... but isn't this goal just slightly more beautiful without commentary for once?
