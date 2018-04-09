Why Udinese players wore 11 different shirts for their game with Lazio

A very strange sight at the Dacia Arena yesterday, as Udinese's starting XI took the field wearing 11 different shirts for their game with Lazio.

The idea was then to auction off each individual shirt for charity, with the specific causes determined by the individual player (details of that auction can be found here).

Each shirt was one worn in different seasons over the past 30 years and, fortunately for the poor saps who ended up re-making them, Udinese's kit design during that time hasn't strayed too far from their iconic black and white stripes. It was a slightly strange spectacle, sure, but you did have to look closely to notice the player-to-player differences.

Unfortunately for them, Udinese went on to lose the actual game. The wonderfully named Kevin Lasagna's early diving header was wiped out out by goals from Ciro Immobile (obviously) and former Liverpool man Luis Alberto, leaving the Zebrette in 13th – just six points off Serie A's relegation zone.

