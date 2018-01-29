Watch: Crawley's Jimmy Smith scores a calamitous own goal with his face against Accrington

Stanley lost 2-1 to Crawley on Saturday, but Accrington's consolation goal was certainly the highlight of the match at the Checkatrade.com Stadium.

Dutchman Enzio Boldewijn scored twice to give the hosts a comfortable lead. But in the 57th minute, Accrington got a goal back thanks to Crawley's midfielder Jimmy Smith, who was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

As team-mate Josh Lelan tried to lump the ball away from the danger zone, Smith blocked it with his face before the ball looped into the back of the net.

1:20 for the own goal

Oh dear. Fortunately for the 31-year-old, Crawley would hold on to a narrow 2-1 victory. We sincerely hope Smith's nose is still in place.

