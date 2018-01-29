The Portuguese League Cup final had the weirdest opening ceremony you will see
If cardboard suits and egg-shaped karts are your thing, then the Portuguese League Cup final opening ceremony is for you.
Sporting Lisbon won their first major honours in three years with victory over Vitoria Setubal on Saturday night. The game finished 1-1 with Bas Dost's penalty cancelling out Goncalo Palencia's surprise opener, as Sporting then went on to win 5-4 on penalties.
But what really caught the eye was the game's pre-match ceremony where plenty of unusual antics took place.
A bunch of dancers dressed up as cardboard boxes tried to get the crowd energised. But why did they look like packaging? Well, it's because the tournament is sponsored by the postal service.
How do you celebrate a League Cup final? With men in cardboard suits, of course January 27, 2018
Afterwards, 24,000 fans inside the Estadio Municipal de Braga witnessed a bold individual, who looked to have stepped out of a real-life Mario Kart game, unveil the Taca da Liga match ball from the boot of his pod.
how did the ball arrive, you ask? January 27, 2018
Very strange.
