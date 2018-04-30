Watch: Dutch referee 'booked' for diving by player
A lighthearted moment from Holland. Justice for Gazza!
The penultimate round of Eredivisie fixtures was played on Sunday, including this match between Europa League-chasing Vitesse and bottom side Twente.
Here's referee Jochem Kamphuis taking a tumble in the second half of that game – and then being booked for simulation by one of the home side's players, Navarone Foor.
Thankfully, Kamphuis enjoyed the moment – unlike Scotland's Dougie Smith in 1995, who famously responded to Paul Gascoigne's brandishing of a yellow card with an actual booking for the Rangers favourite.
Hapless Twente were already on their way to a 5-0 defeat – and relegation – against Vitesse, who have done enough to earn a Europa League play-off. Chelsea loanee Mason Mount, their player of the year, got among the goals.
Gazza would approve...
(This video does work. Honest.)
