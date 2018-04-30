Watch: Dutch referee 'booked' for diving by player

The penultimate round of Eredivisie fixtures was played on Sunday, including this match between Europa League-chasing Vitesse and bottom side Twente.

Here's referee Jochem Kamphuis taking a tumble in the second half of that game – and then being booked for simulation by one of the home side's players, Navarone Foor.

Thankfully, Kamphuis enjoyed the moment – unlike Scotland's Dougie Smith in 1995, who famously responded to Paul Gascoigne's brandishing of a yellow card with an actual booking for the Rangers favourite.

Hapless Twente were already on their way to a 5-0 defeat – and relegation – against Vitesse, who have done enough to earn a Europa League play-off. Chelsea loanee Mason Mount, their player of the year, got among the goals.

Gazza would approve...

(This video does work. Honest.)

See also...

Riley McGree scores A-League's "best ever" goal

Besiktas refuse to play final 32 minutes of abandoned Fenerbahce match

In Other News...