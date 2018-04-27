Newcastle Jets' Riley McGree scores A-League's "best ever" goal

Newcastle Jets have progressed to next weekend's A-League grand final after beating Melbourne City 2-1 in their crucial play-off semi-final clash on Friday.

But whether the Jets win the league title this season or not, McGree's moment of magic will never be forgotten.

In the 57th minute, Ronald Vargas dinked a ball into the path of the onrushing 19-year-old midfielder. McGree, who is on loan from Club Brugge, then exquisitely executed a perfect scorpion kick that flew over helpless goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis and into the bottom corner.

Cue pandemonium.

McGree tweeted after the game saying he meant it...

Fox Sports commentator Brenton Speed called McGree's phenomenal effort "one of the most amazing things we’ve ever seen", while his co-commentator Andy Harper suggested it was "the greatest ever" in the A-League.

Hand him that Puskas Award now.

See also...

Pitch-invading goat stops play in Sudan Premier League

Besiktas refuse to play final 32 minutes of abandoned Fenerbahce match

In Other News...