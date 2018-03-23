Watch: Edinson Cavani rips in a perfect bicycle kick against the Czech Republic
Whether the Uruguay striker was actually onside is debatable...
Edinson Cavani looks like he's tuning up nicely for the World Cup. Here he is scoring as pure a bicycle kick as you could ever wish to see, against the Czech Republic in China.
Uruguay 2-0 finished the game 2-0 winners, with Luis Suarez opening the scoring from the penalty spot in the first half, before Cavani doubled the lead. The Czechs will not be in Russia, having failed to emerge from UEFA qualifying, but Uruguay have a very winnable group.
The South Americans will face Russia, Saudi Arabia and finally Mohamed Salah's Egypt for a place in the second round.
