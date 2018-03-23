Watch: Flamengo's Everton thrashes in a stunning volley

This is the way to equalise in a semi-final:

That's Flamengo's Everton, pulling his side level in the 86th minute of this Campeonato Carioca clash with a first-time swipe of his left boot.

Welington Pereira Rodrigues (known as "Gum" to his friends) had given Fluminense the lead at the Estadio Olimpico, opening the scoring on the stroke of half-time with a back-post header from a corner. Fluminense might have been two-up by the time Everton equalised, though, after a late - and questionable - offside flag ruled out a close-range finish (from 5:50 in the video below).

See also...

Former Reality TV star scores 40-yard thunderbolt

Sao Caetano goalkeeper drops hideous clanger in Brazilian state tie

In Other News...