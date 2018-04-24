Watch: Japan's Yokohama Marinos are basically Pep Guardiola's next club

Yokohama Marinos drew 4-4 with Shonan Bellmare in the J.League on Saturday – a thoroughly entertaining contest that produced all eight goals before the hour mark.

Portuguese striker Hugo Vieira scored a hat-trick for the hosts, but it was his first goal of the afternoon that will be best remembered and please manager Ange Postecoglou – formerly of the Australia national team – the most.

Starting from deep, the Marinos moved the ball around in their own half before working their way upfield.

After passing the ball around like Manchester City – whose owners, coincidentally, have a minority share in Yokohama Marinos – J1 League top scorer Vieira ended up with possession and swivelled before driving a lovely strike into the bottom corner.

Delightful.

The draw means both sides are now equal on nine points after as many league games.

